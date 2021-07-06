Man found with gunshot wound at Madison gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a gunshot victim driving an SUV that was hauling a trailer with lawn equipment was located at a Madison gas station late Monday night.

Officers responded just after 11 p.m. to a reported shooting at the MAPCO on Gallatin Pike South near Briley Parkway.

(Photo: WKRN)

A man with at least one gunshot wound was located and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives are working to determine if the victim was shot in the parking lot or if he drove there after being shot.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.