Man found stabbed to death in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in his car in East Nashville.

Police responded to the call just before 5 p.m. in the 25oo block of Bethwood Drive. They said they found 27-year-old Cedric Thompson inside his parked Nissan sedan with an apparent stab wound to his upper body.

Officials said Thompson died at the scene.

Detectives said witnesses reported seeing two black men run from Thompson’s car. They fled in a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.