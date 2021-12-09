MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have opened a stabbing investigation after an incident in Madison early Thursday morning.
Authorities told News 2 they responded to a call just after 3:45 a.m. for a stabbing at an apartment located at Neelys Bend Road. When officers arrived, they said they found a male victim who suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The victim was reportedly taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center to treat sustained injuries.
Officials said the victim was the only person present at the apartment at the time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.