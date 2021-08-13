Man found shot to death in West Nashville, active leads being pursued

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after an unidentified man was found dead by a Metro Water crew.

Police say the crew found the man in the roadway in the 400 block of 35th Avenue North. The man appeared to be in his late 20s and had been shot to death.

According to investigators, the man was likely driven to the area, killed and then left in the street. Leads are actively being pursued.

CRIME TRACKER: Find the latest crime reports from across Middle Tennessee →