NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot to death in his car early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened overnight just before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Haywood Lane.

According to Metro police, preliminary information shows that the man got into an argument at a club which led to someone fatally shooting him inside his car.

The intersection of Nolensville Pike remained blocked off Saturday morning as detectives began their investigation into the man’s death.

Police are labeling the shooting as a homicide and investigations remain ongoing.

No other information was immediately provided.