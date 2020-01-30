1  of  2
Man found shot to death in Antioch parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating the death of a man found shot in the head Wednesday night in the parking lot of an Antioch apartment complex.

Police responded just after 9 p.m. to Abbington Heights Apartments on Hickory Hollow Terrace.

When officers arrived, they located a man on the ground between two cars in the parking lot. They determined he had been shot once in the back of the head, police explained.

The gunshot victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where investigators said he was pronounced dead. 

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Click here to view News 2’s 2020 CrimeTracker homicide map.

