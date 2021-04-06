Man found shot to death at Goodlettsville home

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Goodlettsville police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside of a home early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. to Canton Court, off Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, where a woman reported finding her boyfriend dead inside a residence.

When police arrived, they said they found the man had died of at least one gunshot wound. They determined the wound was not self-inflicted and foul play was suspected, according to investigators.

Detectives said it remained unclear how long the man’s body was inside the home before he was located.

No additional information was immediately released, including any identifying details about the victim or any potential suspects.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is urged to contact the Goodlettsville Police Department at 615-859-3405.