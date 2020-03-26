Man found shot, killed in alley off Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed off Dickerson Pike early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Dickerson Pike just before 1:30 a.m.

Metro police reported responding officers found the victim dead from at least one gunshot wound in an alley near a gas station.

The victim was described by Metro police as a black man between 18 and 25 years old. His identity was not immediately released.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No additional information was immediately released.

(Photo: WKRN)

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Click here to view News 2’s 2020 CrimeTracker homicide map.