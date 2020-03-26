Man found shot, killed in alley off Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed off Dickerson Pike early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Dickerson Pike just before 1:30 a.m.
Metro police reported responding officers found the victim dead from at least one gunshot wound in an alley near a gas station.
The victim was described by Metro police as a black man between 18 and 25 years old. His identity was not immediately released.
Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No additional information was immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Click here to view News 2’s 2020 CrimeTracker homicide map.