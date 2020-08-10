Man found shot in back at gas station on Brick Church Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot at least once in the back at the Exxon TigerMart on the 2200 block of Brick Church Pike.

According to investigators, the victim suffered from serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by Nashville Fire Department EMS.

No information was given about a possible suspect at this time. It is also unclear if the shooting actually took place at the gas station.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.