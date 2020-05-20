1  of  2
Man found dead in truck on I-40 in Dickson County

Body Found MGN

(Source: MGN Online)

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a truck on Interstate 40 near mile marker 174 between I-840 and the exit to Highway 46 in Dickson.

According to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, the Hispanic male victim was found in a 2002 red Nissan pickup around 8 a.m. Wednesday. The truck was parked near the westbound lanes.

The victim’s cause of death is currently unknown and the identity of the victim will be released pending next of kin. There were no obvious signs of trauma on the victim and an autopsy will be conducted.

