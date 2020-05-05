Man found dead after gunshots fired in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday night in North Nashville.



According to police, gunshots were heard around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 16th Avenue North near Buchanan Street.

When people nearby went to investigate, they told officers they found a man on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.



The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police explained.



No additional information was immediately released.



Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

