Man forced to strip down at gunpoint during robbery in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men have been charged after an armed robbery in Madison Tuesday night, during which police said the victim was held at gunpoint and forced to take off all of his clothes.

Metro police said officers responded to a homeless camp on Gallatin Pike North near Old Dry Creek Road, where a man reported being robbed of his clothing, cell phone and other items.

Detectives determined the man was walking out of the homeless camp, when he was approached by two men, one of which pointed a gun at him and demanded his belongings. The man was forced to strip down, removing his jacket, pants and shoes, according to investigators.

Police said the man was able to run across the street to a gas station, where he called 911.

Officers located and arrested the two men suspected in the armed robbery, identified in court documents as Raymond Black and Charles Hunt. Both men were booked into the Metro jail early Wednesday morning on charges of aggravated robbery.

Bond for Black was set at $100,000, while Hunt was held on a $175,000 bond.

Booking photos for both men were not immediately released by Metro police.