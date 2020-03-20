Man fatally shot, pushed from car in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed, then thrown from a moving vehicle in Madison late Thursday night.

Police responded around 11 p.m. to the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and Gray Avenue, where the shooting victim was located.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and pronounced dead from his injuries, officers said.

After pushing the victim from the car, described as a gray Dodge Charger, police believe the driver fled on Old Hickory Boulevard in the direction of I-65.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

