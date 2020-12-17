Man fatally shot outside home near Whites Creek Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside of a home near Whites Creek Pike late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 11:10 p.m. at a residence on Pappus Court, which is off Old Matthews Road near East Nocturne Drive.

When police arrived, they said they located a man outside of the home with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released.

The fatal shooting happened about 40 minutes before another in Antioch, in which one person was killed and another was critically wounded. Police have not said whether they are investigating any possible connection between the shootings.

Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.