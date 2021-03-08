Man fatally shot in Antioch strip mall parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an Antioch strip mall parking lot early Monday morning.

Officers responded just after 12:30 a.m. to Apache Trail, off Haywood Lane and Interstate 24, where a security guard reported hearing at least six gunshots.

When police arrived, they said they located a shooting victim in the parking lot. The victim, described by officers as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

No arrests have been made and no description of the shooter was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.