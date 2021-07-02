Man fatally shot at East Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in East Nashville Thursday night.

Officers responded just before 9:30 p.m. to a report of gunfire on Dellway Villa Road, off Dickerson Pike.

When police arrived, they said they located a man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

(Photo: WKRN)

He was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

Police said the shooter had not been identified or arrested, as of Friday morning.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.