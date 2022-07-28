NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An arrest report revealed more information after a man was accused of killing his co-worker in East Nashville.

It happened at Kenny Pipe and Supply on Cowan Street Wednesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro Nashville police were called there for a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m. Officers arrived and found a man dead on the scene. Investigators learned Aaron Walker, 51, was shot multiple times in the abdomen.

Ivan Maurice Coffman (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the report, detectives identified Ivan Coffman, 53, as the suspect. During an interview with officers, Metro police said Coffman implicated himself in the shooting.

Coffman told police he and Walker had gotten into a verbal argument while at work. Coffman stated that Walker raised his fist at him as if he was going to hit him. Police said Coffman told them Waker didn’t hit him. However, Coffman told police Walker’s action scared him and that’s when he pulled the gun and fatally shot Walker.

Coffman was charged with criminal homicide and remains in jail. Online records show a bond amount has not been set for him.