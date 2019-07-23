Man facing Vehicular Assault charge after crash that critically injured motorcyclist

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is critically injured and another faces vehicular assault charge following a crash that happened Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. in Clarksville.

Police say Travis Burkhart, 23, was trying to turn left on Concord Drive from Fort Campbell Boulevard.

According to Clarksville Police, Burkhart crossed into the path of a motorcyclist traveling north on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

The motorcycle was driven by Jeffrey Clark, 26, of Arkansas, who was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Burkhart allegedly failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and charged with Vehicular Assault on a $10,000 bond.

