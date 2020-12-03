Man facing DUI charge after police find him passed out behind the wheel on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man faced DUI charges after officers found him passed out behind the wheel on Interstate 24 in Nashville.

Metro police identified Frederico Solis, 43, as the suspect in this case.

According to a report, officers found him in a lane of travel on I-24 West near the Haywood Lane exit around 2 a.m. Thursday. Officers said Solis was asleep behind the wheel with his foot on the brake and the car in gear. Police also saw an open bottle of beer in plain view.

Officers placed spike strips under the vehicle but Solis woke up and started driving off, going all over the lanes on I-24.

Officers pursued the vehicle and it eventually stopped on the shoulder when Solis was taken into custody.

He’s facing DUI and evading arrest charges. His bond was set at $5,750.