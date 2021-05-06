Man facing drug, weapons charges after being found unconscious in running car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call for an unresponsive man ended up with a SWAT standoff on Second Avenue near Gay Street.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday morning, Metro police say a witness reported seeing a black Lincoln MKZ roll into the brick siding of the Hill Detention Center, an old jail on Second Avenue. The building is no longer in use by the city.

Willie Parham III (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to a press release from MNPD, the witness managed to flag down an officer nearby. Officer Nicholas Smith found the driver of the car unconscious with his car locked and still running. He was also able to see a pistol and a bottle of vodka sitting on the front passenger seat.

Smith opted to call for backup out of an abundance of caution. There was concern the driver would wake up startled and reach for his weapon. When the department’s Special Response Team arrived, they proceeded to make announcements over a PA system asking the driver to get out of the car with his hands up.

After several minutes of trying, police say the driver never responded. That’s when investigators administer a flash bang. Officers broke out the driver’s passenger window, retrieved the weapon and pulled the driver from behind the wheel.

Investigators say 26-year-old Willie Parham was showing signs of impairment and admitted to using marijuana and taking Xanax. Police say they also found more than 406 grams of marijuana in his car.

Parham now faces charges of felony drug possession, DUI and possession of a handgun.