NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the men arrested by Metro police Friday on fentanyl, cocaine and gun charges as part of an ongoing undercover narcotics operation is now facing federal charges.

Khalil D. Smith, 26, has been federally charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. If convicted, Smith faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to life in federal prison.

“The sale and distribution of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced drugs poses a real life-threatening danger to our community and cities across America,” Metro Chief John Drake said. “I am grateful to the United States Attorney’s Office and our federal partners for working with us and adopting this case and others as warranted.”

The undercover operation took place Friday night, resulting in the arrest of three men, including Smith. Officers said they made contact with someone who claimed he could get them cocaine. During the transaction, Smith offered 3 grams of white powder, valued at $200. The powder later tested positive as fentanyl.

Smith was apprehended and found to allegedly have multiple drugs on him, including fentanyl, cocaine, Xanax and marijuana. He was also armed with a 9mm Beretta semi-automatic pistol, which was loaded with 17 rounds.

Assistant United State Attorney Rob McGuire is prosecuting the case in federal court.

MNPD encouraged anyone seeking treatment for dug addition to contact the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) for help if needed. The free, confidential resource is available to those regardless of health insurance status and can be reached at 615-687-1701.