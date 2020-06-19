Man faces aggravated robbery charges after shooting in Opry Mills parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested a man Thursday for a Wednesday night armed robbery that ultimately led to a shooting in the parking lot of Opry Mills Mall.

According to Metro Police, 27-year-old Desean Jackson is facing charges of aggravated robbery. Investigators say three men were about to get in a car when Jackson approached the passenger side and demanded their belongings at gunpoint. The driver grabbed his handgun from inside the vehicle as Jackson reportedly took shopping bags from the passenger side.

As Jackson attempted to get into a nearby car, the victim who had grabbed his handgun reported that he heard a gunshot prior to firing his weapon in self-defense. Jackson was struck in the knee, falling to the ground and the driver of the getaway car left him behind. Jackson then fled the scene on foot where he was located a short time later walking on Briley Parkway and taken into custody.

A handgun was recovered from the parking lot where Jackson had fallen and he was positively identified as the robber.

Jackson was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was treated and released into police custody. He was booked on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant and remains in jail.

Metro Police said it is unknown at this time whether shots were fired by the victim or possibly from a person inside the getaway car. The investigation is ongoing.

