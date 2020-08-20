Man exposes himself to five victims, including a 3-year-old in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are at least 5 victims in Cheatham County, among them a 3-year-old and her mother who tells police the man exposed himself in the parking lot at H.G. Hill Food Stores.

“This is a small knit community and they don’t like stuff like that happening around here,” a shopper told News 2.

However, Sunday afternoon around 3:00 a woman told police that a man in a black Chevy Trailblazer was exposing himself. The woman said the man parked beside her in the grocery store parking lot and was exposing himself with his door open while staring intently at her as she loaded her child in the car seat.

In shock, the woman says she finally got brave enough to get inside her car through the passenger side and lock up. The victim ended up following the Trailblazer around the corner to Taco Bell where Pleasant View Police say the man did the same act again, before taking off on Highway 41A towards Exit 31. That’s where investigators say the man struck yet again, exposing himself to two more women.

The news is concerning to residents in the small community.

“That’s disgusting somebody with that state of mind needs to be locked up. They need a mental evaluation to see what’s going on in their head,” said one woman.

Jimmy Dowlen said he has five grandchildren and couldn’t imagine that happening to one of them.

“He needs to be found real bad, anybody does a child like that, anybody like that. It is, it’s really messed up.”

There are several surveillance cameras in the area, evidence for investigators who say they are following strong leads with hopes of getting justice for the victims.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Pleasant View Police at (615) 746-0600.