Man empties clip into dumpster, sends people scattering for safety in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The manager of a tire store was arrested after police said he shot a dumpster behind a business, sending people ducking for cover and running for safety.

Police responded to Big O Tire on Memorial Boulevard just after 7:40 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call.

Adam Heinz (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 39-year-old Adam Heinz inside the business with a 9mm handgun.

Heinz admitted to police that he drank a large amount of alcohol before he closed his business for the day. He then told officers, he went outside and fired his handgun at a dumpster in the back of the building emptying the clip, according to Murfreesboro police.

According to Murfreesboro police, two women were near the dumpster when shots were fired but were not injured.

Heinz is facing two counts of felony reckless endangerment, felony vandalism, unlawful possession of a firearm, and public intoxication.

Heinz was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $5,750 bond.

A hearing is set for Feb.15 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.