Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison has been identified.

Metro Police tells News 2 that 52-year-old Anthony Thomas was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died. Preliminary information shows Thomas was driving a Hyundai Kona east near Lincoln Park, when for reasons unknown his SUV crossed over into oncoming lanes of traffic, left the road, and struck a tree.

Thomas was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash is pending a toxicology report.