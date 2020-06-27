1  of  3
Breaking News
Man killed in crash with stalled semi-truck on I-24 identified
DCSO: Nearly 140 tests positive for COVID-19 at Harding Place correctional facility
Nashville man wanted in father’s murder surrenders to police
Live Now
News 2 StormTracker Interactive Radar

Man killed in crash with stalled semi-truck on I-24 identified

Crime Tracker

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has died after his Ford F-150 crashed into the back of a stalled semi-truck on Interstate 24 West on Friday night.

The wreck happened just before the Shelby Avenue exit around 11:30 p.m. Police say a UPS semi-truck was stalled in the third lane when the F-150 crashed into the back of it. The driver of the F-150, 50-year-old James Danaby III, was trapped and had to be extricated. Danaby was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Metro Police tell News 2 that there were no signs of impairment at the scene from either driver, and that the UPS driver said he had been broken down for about five minutes when the crash occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories