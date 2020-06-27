Man killed in crash with stalled semi-truck on I-24 identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has died after his Ford F-150 crashed into the back of a stalled semi-truck on Interstate 24 West on Friday night.

The wreck happened just before the Shelby Avenue exit around 11:30 p.m. Police say a UPS semi-truck was stalled in the third lane when the F-150 crashed into the back of it. The driver of the F-150, 50-year-old James Danaby III, was trapped and had to be extricated. Danaby was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Metro Police tell News 2 that there were no signs of impairment at the scene from either driver, and that the UPS driver said he had been broken down for about five minutes when the crash occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.

