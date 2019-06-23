Man dies after being beaten by group in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man badly beaten during a fight early Saturday morning has died from his injuries, according to Metro police.

Nicolas Christian, 30, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Metro police were called to Second Avenue North and Commerce Street around 3 a.m. Saturday and found Christian with critical injuries.

According to detectives, Christian was involved with fights with “several individuals.” During one of the fights, officers say Christian was knocked to the ground and continuously punched, perhaps while unconscious, until a witness intervened.

Nicolas Christian (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police are sharing images from surveillance cameras downtown and asking for help identifying the people in the photos. Officers believe these people were either involved in the fight or witnessed it.

Metro police need help identifying these people who might have witnessed or been involved in the fight. Call Crime Stoppers with tips.

Officers also have reason to believe people took cell phone video and/or pictures of this deadly fight. Anyone with access to these photos or videos, or who can identify the people in the surveillance images, are asked to call police.

Tips can be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

