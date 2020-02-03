Man detained in Searcy Street stabbing not facing charges

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man detained after a stabbing on Searcy Street in Murfreesboro will not face charges after it was determined that he was acting in self-defense.

The man, who was not identified by police, came to the aid of a teen being assaulted by Robert Hopkins. A warrant has been issued for Hopkins’ arrest.

Murfreesboro Police responded to a home in the 1300 block of Searcy Street around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 and found a male victim inside the home. Police say the victim was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center.