Man described as ‘long-time fugitive’ captured in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man described by deputies as a “long-time fugitive” is now in custody in Cheatham County.

According to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, it took deputies from two different shifts to capture burglary suspect, Matthew Bratcher. 

In a planned operation, deputies were able to quietly walk up to Batcher, surprising him and leaving him with no chance to run. 

Bratcher was arrested without incident Sunday night and has a history of eluding law enforcement. 

In a statement, the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said no injuries occurred during the planned capture. 

Batcher had five outstanding warrants for his arrest including charges for burglary. 

