Man cut out dog’s heart as part of ritual at Coffee County home, sheriff says

WARNING: Details in this story are disturbing.

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man charged with animal cruelty told detectives he cut out a dog’s heart as part of a ritual to remove demons from his Coffee County home, an arrest warrant alleges.

The warrant obtained by News 2 states Coffee County deputies responded Feb. 12 to a disturbance involving a dog on South D. Street in the Hillsboro area. When deputies arrived, they said they observed a man, identified as Brandon Lankford, who stated he was busy and needed to bury his dog.

Deputies said they noticed a dog in the yard with a “large stab wound on its neck and another on its body.” When Lankford was questioned, a warrant alleges he told deputies he had “stabbed his dog and removed its heart to get rid of the demons in the house.”

Witnesses told investigators that Lankford had given the dog to a juvenile, then put the dog on a kitchen table and stabbed the pet in the neck and chest.

Lankford was arrested on an animal cruelty charge. He remains jailed in Coffee County on a $30,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on April 26.