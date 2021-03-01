Man critically wounded in stabbing at South Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was critically wounded in a stabbing at a motel in South Nashville early Monday morning.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the InTown Suites Extended Stay on Bell Road, off Nolensville Pike, where a man had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were life-threatening, according to investigators.

Police said the victim’s father was detained, but it was not clear if he had been charged.

No additional information was immediately released.