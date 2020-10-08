Man critically wounded in shooting near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach at a housing development south of downtown Nashville Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 7:45 p.m. to University Court in the Tony Sudekum Apartments for reports of an estimated 20 gunshots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

No additional information was immediately released, including a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.