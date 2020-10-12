Man critically wounded in shooting at South Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was critically wounded in a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex early Monday morning.

Officers responded around 3:10 a.m. to reports of a shooting on Thompson Place, which is off Murfreesboro Pike near Briley Parkway, not far from Nashville International Airport.

When first responders arrived, they located a male shooting victim with at least one gunshot wound, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, the department added.

No additional information was immediately released, including a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.