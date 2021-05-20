Man critically wounded in shooting at MetroCenter intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was critically wounded in a shooting at a MetroCenter intersection Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to a reported shooting at Tenth Avenue North and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard near Looby Park and Community Center.

The shooting victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.