Man critically wounded in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was critically wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning in North Nashville.

Metro police responded to the area of 12th Avenue North and Clay Street where someone reported hearing gunshots and walked outside to find a man holding his stomach.

The victim reportedly got into a vehicle and was driven to Nashville General Hospital.

He was then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries deemed life-threatening, officers said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

