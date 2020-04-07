Man critically wounded in North Nashville shooting

Live Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in North Nashville late Monday night.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the area of 22nd Avenue North and Underwood Street.

When police arrived, they said they located a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries, officers explained.

Police said the shooter likely fled the scene in a gray or blue Honda sedan with a large spoiler.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

