Man critically wounded in Antioch shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning at an apartment complex in Antioch.

Officers responded just before 7 a.m. to a shooting on Piccadilly Row off Una Antioch Pike.

According to police, during an argument between a mother and daughter, a male friend of one of them pulled out a gun and shot a male friend of the other.

The victim was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, investigators explained.

No additional details were immediately released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage