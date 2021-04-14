Man critically wounded after shooting in Madison parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was critically wounded in a shooting in Madison late Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a gunshot fired on East Palestine Avenue, off Gallatin Pike South.

When police arrived, they said they located a man in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, according to investigators.

(Photo: WKRN)

No arrests have been made, as of Wednesday morning.

Officers said they were looked for a dark-colored vehicle in connection with the shooting, but no additional information was released about the shooter.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.