Man critically injured in stabbing on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a stabbing along a busy stretch of Broadway late Thursday night.

Officers responded just before midnight to a reported stabbing near Third Avenue.

When police arrived, they said they located a man who had been stabbed in the neck. He was transported to a Nashville hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to investigators.

The stabber had not been located as of Friday morning, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.