Man critically injured in self-inflicted shooting while running from officers in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating what they are calling an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound on Claiborne Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, community engagement officers were near J.C. Napier Homes when citizens alerted them to a man who they said had a gun but was not supposed to. The officers located the man and asked him to come to speak with them.

Public Information Officer Don Aaron said the 21-year-old man refused and took off running. At some point, the man fell and dropped his gun and his coat. Officers said the man picked up the gun and continued running and they told him to drop the gun.

MNPD investigating self-inflicted shooting, possibly accidental, of 21 yr old man with a gun who was running from officers in a public housing area on Claiborne St. A citizen alerted community engagement officers that the man had a gun. No officers fired or used any force. pic.twitter.com/MKY4osnGN9 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 10, 2021

While running, Aaron said the man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head that is believed to be accidental. He said police did not use force at any point.

The community engagement officers did not have body cameras, however, Aaron said the incident was most likely captured on Metro Development Housing Agency cameras. Police are working to capture that footage as part of their investigation.