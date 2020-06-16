Man critically injured in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a North Nashville home Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Simpkins Street.

Metro police told News 2 officers arrived to find the injured man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his side. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Investigators have blocked off several surrounding streets in the area.

No additional information was immediately released.

