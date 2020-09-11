Man critically injured in Donelson shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Donelson early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at a car wash on Donelson Pike around 5 a.m.

Witnesses told Metro police they saw an assault before hearing two gunshots.

The victim ran to a nearby home on Woodberry Drive for help. He was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

