NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man convicted of shooting his brother in Cheatham County in 2013 is back behind bars Tuesday.

The TBI said that in August 2013 David Neisz, Jr. shot his brother several times with a handgun while they were in Ashland City near the intersection of Petway Road and Harpeth Crossing. The Cheatham County Circuit Court confirmed that the then 35-year-old was sentenced to 9 years for an Attempted First Degree Murder charge.

Online records showed Neisz, Jr. was released in September 2020.

David Neisz, Jr. (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Department of Correction)

Two years later, he was booked into the Metro jail on several charges, including being a fugitive from justice.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro Nashville police were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash Monday at 50th Avenue North and Charlotte Avenue. The responding officer found a black Nissan Altima that had crashed into a utility van belonging to Sanders Furniture.

David Neisz, Jr. (Source: MNPD)

The report stated that the officer found Neisz up the road a the American Pawn Cash. Witnesses told police he’d walked there after stealing the car from a nearby dealership and crashing it into the parked van. The officer asked Neisz if he’d taken the vehicle and left the scene of the crash, and the report said Neisz stated “yes” and continued to apologize.

Metro police learned Neisz also had outstanding warrants from Simpson County, Kentucky for Robbery First Degree. Additionally, Neisz had domestic assault charge for another incident on Sunday.

He was booked on seven charges Monday including Felony Vandalism, Felon Theft of Property, and Fugitive from Justice. His total bond was $276,000.