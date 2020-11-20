Man chased down Broadway by knife-wielding suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man told detectives he chased another man down Broadway with a knife late Thursday night because the two were in rival gangs, so he needed to stab him, an arrest warrant alleges.

Sean Williams, 35, was arrested early Friday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sean Williams (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The warrant states someone in the area of Broadway and Third Avenue North called 911 around 11:55 p.m. Thursday to report seeing a man chasing another person with a knife. Police arrived and said they could see Williams, who was armed with a kitchen knife, running after the man.

Officers were able to stop Williams along Broadway. They questioned Williams, who told officers the other man was in a rival gang, so he had to stab him, according to the police report.

Williams was taken into custody and transported to the Metro jail, where he was held on a $25,000 bond.