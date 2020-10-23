Man charged with vehicular homicide in December 2019 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged with vehicular homicide in a crash on Dec. 29, 2019, that left one person dead.

Police say 46-year-old Leon Bell, Jr. turned himself in at the Downtown Detention Center Thursday night on a grand jury indictment charging him with vehicular homicide by recklessness and not having insurance related to a crash involving death.

The charges stem from a two-car crash that killed 22-year-old Colin Reno at the intersection of Lafayette Street and 4th Avenue S.

Reno was driving a Nissan Altima on 4th Avenue S. when Bell ran a red light in his Buick Park Avenue and crashed into the driver side of the Altima. Bell told police gunfire on nearby Claiborne Street caused him to duck down as he sped away from the area.

Bell’s bond was set at $50,000.