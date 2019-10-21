Man charged with vandalizing East Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man suspected of shattering multiple windows at an East Nashville church over the weekend has been charged with vandalism.

Metro police responded around 4:45 p.m. Saturday to a reported burglary at Christian Methodist Episcopal Church on North Second Street off Dickerson Pike.

When officers arrived at the church, they noticed four windows had been broken. Police said they saw Amere Alderson, who neighbors identified as the vandal, running from the scene.

Officers chased the man through an apartment complex and onto Dickerson Pike where he was taken into custody. Following his arrest, police said Alderson admitted to throwing multiple bricks through the windows of the church.

Alderson was booked into the Metro jail Saturday night on charges including vandalism, evading arrest and escape. His bond was set at $7,500.