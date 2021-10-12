Man charged with swinging club with nails in it at passerby in Nashville

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested in Nashville for aggravated assault after he reportedly swung a club embedded with nails at another man Sunday.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was threatened with a club after walking past 58-year-old Charles Allen’s makeshift camp.

Police said Allen threatened the victim as he walked by saying he was going to put the nail-ridden club “through his temple.”

That’s when Metro police said Allen swung his club at the victim. The victim injured his foot trying to get away.

Officers were flagged down by the victim, and Allen handed his club over to law enforcement.

Allen was taken into custody shortly after the attempted assault. He was booked into the Metro jail with a bond of $5,000.