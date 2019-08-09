Man charged with strangling woman during attempted sexual assault in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A man previously convicted of robbery has been charged with assaulting a 27-year-old woman in Nashville last week.

Metro police reported the attack happened around noon on Aug. 2 near the 800 block of Glastonbury Road.

The 27-year-old victim was walking home from work to a bus stop on Murfreesboro Pike when Joequarius Williams stopped to offer her a ride home, according to Metro police.

She accepted his offer and Metro police said Williams began to make sexual advances as he drove, including offering her up to $500 to see her breasts and have sex with him.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim told Williams “her dignity was worth more than that,” and she quickly got out of his vehicle at her apartment complex.

Surveillance video shows Williams waiting for her to walk out of view before jogging in her direction.

As the victim walked down into a breezeway, Williams reportedly attacked her from behind, placing her in a chokehold.

Williams said “don’t scream, I’ll kill you” before the victim lost consciousness, according to Metro police.

Metro police said she awoke to find herself shirtless as Williams was dragging her across the parking lot toward his vehicle.

Williams, seeing her awake, choked her again and caused her to briefly lose consciousness for a second time. Williams reportedly fled when the victim awoke again, apparently frightened off by a maintenance man.

Williams was driving a black Dodge Charger with front right bumper damage. Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Williams is asked to contact the MNPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7540. He was booked into the Metro jail on a $80,000 bond.

He was convicted of robbery in May 2016 and received a six year sentence. Additional charges related to this case are anticipated.

