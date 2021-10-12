Man charged with stealing car from TriStar Centennial hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is in the Metro jail after being accused of stealing a car at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center early last month.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman dropped her mother off at TriStar Centennial on Sept. 18 leaving her car running and doors unlocked.

That’s when Metro police said 43-year-old Charles Williams hopped in the driver’s seat and took off in the vehicle.

Charles returned to the hospital in the stolen vehicle, went inside, and asked hospital staff to use their phone to call his girlfriend to pick him up, according to Metro police.

Police said when the girlfriend arrived she positively identified her boyfriend to officers as being the suspected car thief.

Officers watched hospital surveillance footage that was able to identify Williams as being the suspected car thief as well.

Williams was taken into custody and is currently being held on a $10,000 bond at the Metro jail.