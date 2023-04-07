NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 42-year-old man has been charged with stealing a car from a valet stand in downtown Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant, Metro officers were in search of a stolen 2023 White Hyundai SUV. The vehicle was stolen from the valet stand at a hotel on Molloy Street, the address of which appears to be the Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville.

The victim told police the vehicle was pinging in the area of Hart Street and Lewis Street, according to arrest documents.

Detectives drove around the area and located the vehicle on a wooded alleyway near the street with Robert Osborne inside, according to an affidavit.

Officers turned their lights on, but Osborne reportedly did not stop.

Police said he put the vehicle in reverse to get away, only to hit a dead end. Osborne then tried to run but detectives located him after a brief foot chase, according to an arrest report.

While being placed in the back of a patrol car, police said Osborne kicked and spit on detectives while being place in custody.

Detectives verified the vehicle was stolen and recovered the SUV for the victim.

Metro police note there was also another person inside the stolen vehicle when police made contact. That person was placed under arrest and also had a prior outstanding warrant.

Osborne was booked into the Metro jail and charged with theft of a vehicle. resisting arrest and assault on a first responder. His bond was set at $75,000.